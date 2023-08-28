SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) – Visitors to this bucolic farm in Sharon are prepping horses for a peaceful trip to a field in the woods.

“I never imagined myself this close to a horse, so, it’s very therapeutic,” says Devante Layne, a firefighter in Yonkers, New York.

And that’s the mission of The Equus Effect, a program for veterans and first responders that aims to heal post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety through engagement with horses.

“It was this figure of 22 suicides a day among the veteran population and we were just like, you know, this work we’re doing, maybe there’s a fit there for veterans,” explains co-founder, David Sonatore, a social worker. He, along with his partner, Jane Strong, believes that “therapy as usual” doesn’t always work and that trauma is stored in the body.

But the nervous system is calmed through working with these sensitive, intuitive animals.

“They don’t mind if you feel vulnerable or are anxious or you’re afraid but if you don’t reveal it to them it looks like, ‘What’s up here?'” says Strong who practices Somatic Experiencing, a therapy focused on a mind and body approach.

Participants work with horses and consult with human facilitators.

“We try to stand back, give people space, we let the horses reveal what may be going on,” she says. “We ask good questions without forcing things.”

“This is Dutch, a very sensitive but also assertive horse,” says Layne who is taking part in three sessions, alongside his fellow firefighters from Yonkers, leading the horses through a unique obstacle course.

“I definitely think it’s another realm that can be utilized to bring us a lot more ease, especially with PTSD,” he says.

“The veterans and first responders don’t feel like patients. They feel like students, they feel respected,” says Strong.

It’s that bond between a person and a non-judgmental animal that brings about stability, calm, and growth.

“It felt really great, really connected, just one of those things when once you starting petting him, you don’t want to stop,” says Layne.

The co-founders have created a curriculum and are training facilitators all around the country.

The Equus Effect has a fundraiser coming up on September 30th.

