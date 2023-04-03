DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Nest, a coffee shop and boutique, employs those of all abilities.

24-year-old Liam Bishop enjoyed an evening of video games and camaraderie.

“We’ve been playing a lot of Mario and Smash and even if I’m playing with people I don’t normally see, it’s always a lot of fun,” he said.

The shop now hosts “Nest Gatherings” in a brand new room.

“We really needed to have more space for them and a space that was sensory friendly,” founder Jane Moen said, who knew the shop was in need of expansion.

Then, the tattoo parlor right next door became available.

“It was like ok, ok, it’s a sign, it’s a sign,” Moen said.

Donors stepped-up and a contractor was brought-in to transform the space while volunteers prepped and painted.

“We put-out the call for volunteers saying, ‘We’ll be here at this time, just show up.’ And there were ten people some nights, other nights five or six and everything got done,” Moen said. “Without the community, this wouldn’t be here.”

“We’ve done trivia, bingo, arts and crafts are super popular,” Program Director Kim Taylor said. “We want to be a place where everybody can feel safe and included and like this is their space.”

The new space is a big hit – fostering friendships, boosting confidence.

Liam really looks forward to these nights..

“Having interactions with other people he gets to meet new friends with similar interests, I think it’s done a lot for him, helps a lot,” said his dad, John Bishop.

“I just want to say, ‘Thank you,; for all these times the last few years. They’ve been very good. I look forward to two more years of coming here and many more, hopefully,” Liam saod.

The expansion is also allowing The Nest to host ‘Coffee and Conversation’ for parents and even a story time for small kids.