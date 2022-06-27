COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – “In 2015, I had my first child, Noelle,” said Carly Arpin, explaining that there were complications during birth.

She was told her daughter would not live for long.

“That moment, I just kind of had the choice of being sad or taking advantage of every moment I had with her,” she said, noting that’s exactly what she and her husband did. “We danced with her and sang with her and took her for walks. The nurses snuck us out into the courtyard.”

Shortly after Noelle’’s death, the Arpins knew they wanted to do something to honor her.

So, they founded The Sunshine Fund, focusing on small acts of kindness.

The first effort is to fully fund an endowment scholarship to UCONN to support an aspiring NICU or PICU nurse.

“I don’t think words could ever describe what they meant to us. I’m getting emotional just thinking about them,” she said, with tears in her eyes.

To raise funds, the 2nd Annual Sunshine Fund benefit dinner is coming up on July 30 at the family’s home in Coventry.

“At the event, we have a really big tent with tables and chairs,” Arpin explained.

She and her husband made sure little Finley and 5-year-old Beckett know all about their big sister.

“There’s this expectation that grief ends and you just move on. There’s no moving on. So, for me, it’s important to keep talking about her and for others to also talk about her,” said Arpin.

The Arpins hope to support other families going through infant loss or illness, so, that they never feel alone, and to provide some sunshine during dark days. A gift, from Noelle.

“This is one way to have her live-on and hopefully live-on past all of us and share just how beautiful a life she had,” said Arpin. “This is my way to still have something I can do for and with Noelle.”

In the future, the Arpins hope to add a sunflower farm to their Coventry home as another way to generate funds for the non-profit.