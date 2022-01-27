‘They can be the love of your life’: Local dog in Puppy Bowl raises awareness about rescue pets

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – “She’s spunky and of the litter, she’s the nosiest,” laughs Ann Brookes, as she looks at an adorable Shih Tzu, mini-poodle mix named Dewberry. The small dog had a very tough beginning.

“Dewberry was part of a litter of five puppies,” she explains. “They were dumped in some sort of large park in Texas in the summer heat.”

The little pup, now about 3 months old, was taken in by Shaggy Dog Rescue in Texas then sent to volunteer and foster parent Ann Brookes in Connecticut, along with two other pups, one, her brother.

“I was sleep-deprived,” laughs Brookes. “They were a handful. I was outnumbered because, you know, if you get one out of trouble, the other two run right back into it!”

But the journey doesn’t end there. Brookes accompanied all three dogs as they became TV stars, on Animal Planet’s beloved Puppy Bowl.

“I think the most surprising thing about it is, it’s quiet, you have all these dogs on the field, and it’s silent, they just go out there and play with the toys,” says Brookes, also corporate counsel at Ansonia’s Farrel Pomini.

Dewberry was chosen to be a cheerleader!

“She was great. she jumped right in, she had pom-poms, a wardrobe assistant,” says Brookes, also a former dog breeder, who hopes the adventure raises awareness about Shaggy Dog Rescue which matches many Connecticut Families with their perfect pups. She loves being a foster mom.

“If you foster, you can have puppies all the time,” she says with a smile.

She hopes folks enjoy watching the Puppy Bowl while also learning about the crisis in the South…for strays and dogs in need.

“Rescue dogs are fun, they’re OK, and although they have a really sad story, in the beginning, they can move forward and be the love of your life,” she says.

Click here to learn more about Shaggy Dog Rescue.