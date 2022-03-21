MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – “I remember the feeling that the car was out of control and that was frightening. I rolled down an embankment and was unconscious,” says Jason Bedford who doesn’t remember all of the details of his 2017 accident. “I had an interesting out of body experience.”

This left Bedford convinced that we are spiritual beings having a human experience.



This one car accident left him with multiple fractures and paralyzed in his left leg, changing the course of his life.

“I heard a nurse say, ‘You may have to get used to being in this wheelchair,'” he says, noting that rather than feel defeated, this motivated him to defy expectations and work hard to return to being an active dad to his daughter. “She was afraid for me and I told her I was going to work as hard as I could.”

He was determined during sessions with physical therapist Andrew McIsaac at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare’s outpatient rehab facility.

“He and I immediately connected,” says the clinic supervisor, overseeing a brand new location in Madison.

Weight and stability training helped Bedford’s mobility while a therapy called needling, different than acupuncture as it stimulates the nerves.

“Things started to take off,” says McIsaac. “Suddenly he was doing some walking, not using crutches anymore.”

Bedford’s wise owl tattoo covers a scar but means even more.

After the accident, he became dependent on pain killers another hurdle he tackled which led to working directly with those that suffer from substance abuse.

“I returned to graduate school and I got a masters in clinical psychology,” he explains, so grateful for the experts at Gaylord who truly gave him a new lease on life. “I couldn’t have asked for a more meaningful group of people who ate really committed and passionate about their work.”

While he still has work to do, Bedford is thriving. He’s even taken up horse back riding with his daughter.

Click here for more information about Gaylord’s physical therapy locations.