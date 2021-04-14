‘This is my heart and soul’: Avon jewelry designer designs pieces to support cancer research

AVON – “She wants to raise money to help other kids,” says Elyse Ryan, explaining how she got involved with Alex Scott, founder of Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which has become a national effort. The jewelry designer, based in Avon, created pieces to support the organization. With help from QVC, the line made an astounding one million dollars to fund research to fight childhood cancers.

“I didn’t even know how to handle it at the time,” she says. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable.'”

The experience changed Ryan’s perspective on jewelry and altered her life’s mission. She started making pieces for Easter Seals and the United Way before tragedy interrupted her work.

“Unfortunately my mom – 72 years old – got struck less than two years ago with a sarcoma cancer,” she says, adding that her mother passed away after a relatively short battle with the disease. “I literally, truly couldn’t get off the couch for three months…one day, someone said to me, ‘Elyse, get up off your you know what. Your mom would be so mad at you. Get moving, you have a platform now…take it and run with it.'”

So, recently, Ryan designed “wrist rocks” for Stand Up To Cancer, founded by Katie Couric. She made a colorful piece that represents all cancers.

“My wrist is my story, let me create your story,” says this mother and grandma.

People coming together to wear a symbol of support in unison, art that makes a difference. An effort that Ryan is even more passionate about during the pandemic when so many have experienced such pain.

“Maybe it’s new beginnings right now, but let’s all take a step back and see what we can do to help somebody else. Kindness, one act of kindness changes someone’s life,” she says.

Click here to check out the bracelets for cancer research which cost about $50.00. Ryan says she’ll keep making jewelry for many years to come.