Three legged cats inspire Tolland author to share a message of inclusion & acceptance



TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – In the cupboard and on the wall.

“Cats everywhere,” says Kimberly Palmucci. “Some would describe me as the crazy cat lady but I’m just a crazy animal lady in general. But, cats are my favorite, they’re my spirit animal.”

This Tolland woman’s adoration was inspired by Meesta, who she found at a shelter, where he’d been living for a year.

“I wondered why has this cat been here for so long and when we took him out to play I realized he had three legs. He’s missing his back left leg and he’d been passed-up because of a limb difference.”

A mission to help grew into three books.

“I want to show how indomitable and how strong shelter pets can be and how resilient they are,” says Palmucci.

The first is about Meesta, the second details a wise elder and the third highlights a special relationship with a new cat: Princess, added to the family in October. She also has three legs.

“Take a look at the unwanted ones, the ones that are overlooked and give them a chance because they offer so much beauty and amazingness to the world,” says Palmucci.

These “fur babies” get lot of love, lots of food and even music to soothe the soul. Palmucci plays them their favorite songs on the piano.

“When I entered the shelter that day, I didn’t expect to leave with my best friend,” says this former reporter who hopes the cats inspire kids to open their eyes and see the world with a fresh perspective. “I wanted to share a positive narrative about shelter pets and anyone who feels different and overlooked,” she explains. “How it is unique and amazing and beautiful to be different.”

Life here is a love story. Simply, the cat’s meow.

“I thought that I was saving them but after seeing how able they are and how much they’ve inspired me, I feel like it’s my outlook that’s been altered for the positive,” says Palmucci.

Palmucci – who self publishes – donates a third of her book profits to animal rescue groups. She’s currently working on a coloring book all about her unique cats.



