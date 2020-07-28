Tyler’s Tribe: Community rallies around young Shelton man receiving a kidney from his dad

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– “He’s always had a positive outlook, and he rarely complains about anything,” Jeff Camp said of his son, Tyler.

But, in the spring of 2019, doctors alerted Tyler that his kidney wasn’t functioning properly and he needed a transplant. It was tough news for a young man who’s been through so much.

“He had a dermoid cyst removed from his spine,” said Jeff, noting that it was just one of many surgeries endured by his son, who now has vision issues and other challenges.

An intense hunt for a donor began. Jeff was told he could possibly be the right match if he improved his health.

“When I first started walking and trying to get in shape, that was on my mind every night that I walked, that this is for him. It’s always been my goal,” he said with emotions rising up out of love and concern. “Always, always.”

Then, an unexpected delay.

“Things were going well then COVID hit and that stopped everything dead,” explained Jeff.

Recently, restrictions were lifted and it was finally determined that Jeff is a match for his son, who loves fishing and going to work.

“I have two jobs,” said Tyler. “I work as a janitor in one of the elementary schools and I’m a janitor at the police station.”

The community, called Tyler’s Tribe, has been incredible too, creating a meal train and a GoFundMe page for the Camps.

“It just makes you feel like you’re not in it alone,” said Jeff.

Family bonds, gratitude and generosity. It’s all about giving Tyler the gift of a healthy future.

The next few months will be difficult for the Camps. Tyler will be out of work — with no pay — for at least three months. But, Tyler’s Tribe is raising funds to support their friend’s road to recovery.