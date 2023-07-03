MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dinosaur Place is participating in the CT Summer at the Museum program, offering free admission to kids until September.

With splashing, climbing and searching for big guys, there’s never a dull moment at The Dinosaur Place.

“We played on the playscape with our little cousin,” 10-year-old Jacoby Bransford said.

“This is a Brachiosaurus, he’s in the heart of the park, you know why? Because he’s the biggest, up to 70 feet long,” marketing director Daniel Kornegay said, motioning towards a huge dinosaur statue that welcome visitors to the sixty acre outdoor adventure park that has been delighting families for years.

But there’s always something new to behold, like the Lapilli Landing, home to a new train.

“You get a ticket to ride. And when you do get a ticket to ride you look for six different creatures,” Kornegay said. “The reason why it so popular is that you’re not just looking at dinosaurs, you’re looking at critters.”

Kids can now also ride pedal cars and spy eleven new dinosaurs along the famous one-point-five mile nature trail, for a total of about 65 Jurassic creatures.

“They loved it, they couldn’t wait to get to the next one, we had trouble keeping up,” Susan Burt said of her two grandsons, ages 3 and 5.

After running around the trail, the boys cooled-off in the splash pad.

“There’s two different themes on our splash pad, one for younger kids to splash-in and one where older kids can get dumped-on by gallons of water and have a lot of fun,” senior supervisor Hannah Chappell explained.

You can help the little ones look for dinos in cool places.

“It was roaring when we went in the cage,” 6-year-old Alani Bransford said.

Also, get exercise in the maze or on the playground with, yes, another new space.

“It’s almost like an amusement park because you have pedal cars, a train ride, mini golf and these playscapes,” Korneygay said. “The new one is called T Rex Tower.”

Go back in time this summer at a location both prehistoric and current!

“It’s fun for all from age 2 to 102!” Kornegay said.

“This was our first big adventure this summer and we’re loving it,” Burt said.

The Dinosaur Place is open seven days a week. Click here for more information.