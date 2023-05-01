WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — This may not be exactly Rydell High, but “Grease” is also the word at the Waterbury Senior Center.

“I’ve been retired for three years, and it’s making me crazy not having something to do,” Bob Tansley said.

Before retirement, he directed 52 kids’ shows over 30 years. Recently, he flipped the switch, founded the Golden Years Theater Company, and started rehearsals for a show that’s atypical for senior citizens.

“It doesn’t need to be perfect,” he said. “We’ll try to get as close as we can, but it’s about having fun.”

“I loved the movie. I watched the movie when it first came out in 1978,” said Anabela Soares, who is in her 60s. That meant she knew all the words to “Hopelessly Devoted to You,”

which landed her the leading role of Sandy.

For 78-year-old Peggy Taylor, being in the ensemble is about groove and meaning!

“To have a good time and enjoy myself and do the things you love to do,” the spirited senior said, noting that she loves the dancing numbers. “I sure do!”

And guess what, kids, you know all those games your grandparents sat through?

“Well, you know, it’s their turn to come see us now,” Tansley said.

Remember, everyone: “Conventionality belongs to yesterday,” and these folks are all about the present.

“It’s just good for the heart and soul,” Tansley said. He challenges Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to come on stage as a celebrity guest during “Beauty School Dropout.” Stay tuned!

There will be six performances from June 16 through June 25 at the Catholic Academy of Waterbury. Click here to buy tickets!