‘We all share a mind’: Male triplets enrolled together in nursing program at SCSU

NEW HAVEN – “The conversations are endless, especially at home at the dinner table talks,” says Andrew Horobin, enrolled with his two brothers, Luke and Zach, in the nursing program at Southern Connecticut State University.

“You get to help people, help people!” says Luke.

The triplets were inspired by family members who also worked to help others.

“It’s always been in the house,” says Andrew.

In high school, the brothers participated in a certified nursing assistant program, working as hospital aids during the height of the pandemic.

“Covid also gave us the opportunity- for me and Luke, at least – to take a fire one course to become firefighters. Then we took an EMT course, as well,” explains Andrew.

The brothers are getting attention at a time when less than 15% of registered nurses in the United States are men.

“If schools make it easier for people to obtain a degree, I think we’ll see more and more,” explains associate professor, Maria Krol, who says, despite the low numbers, men are joining on. “Having a male President of the American Nurses Association has really brought to light that men have a place in nursing and that they should consider it.”

The triplets find comfort, working together.

“If I don’t understand something, I can ask them and they’ll explain it in a different way,” says Zach.

A brotherly bond and a shared mission.

“We all, I guess, share a mind,” says Zach.

“Being there on someone’s worst day is something I always wanted to do,” says Luke.

“And then seeing people come home in hopefully a better state than when they came to you,” adds Andrew.

Andrew and Luke hope to someday work in the ER while Zach is looking towards pediatrics or labor and delivery.