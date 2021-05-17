‘We always find our way back to each other’: What’s next for Naugatuck quadruplets as they graduate

NAUGATUCK – 22 years ago, Sarah Cody introduced viewers to the Ciacciarella quadruplets, covering Connecticut families before ‘Connecticut Families’ was a thing!

Now, they’re heading into the world after recently graduating from Quinnipiac University.

“Emotional, emotional, I think a lot of it is because of you and I – you were first on the scene,” says mother, Anne.

They made a splash as the first quadruplets born at Yale New Haven Hospital in 1998 after parents Anne and Mike struggled for years to become pregnant.

“Kids don’t come with an instruction book and we certainly didn’t know what we were doing getting four babies all at once,” says Anne.

But Vincent, Michael, Anne and Sofia grew and thrived, making news again in 2017, earning scholarships to become the first quads to attend Quinnipiac University together.

“We had a great experience there,” says Vincent.

Recently, all four received diplomas – Anna even served as commencement speaker – as they all walked into adulthood.

“I’m ready, ready for the next step,” says Sofia.

“I want them to disperse and go out into the world with the knowledge they got at Quinnipiac because they’re very smart kids,” says dad Mike.

And, for the first time, they’re going their separate ways – three to graduate school.

“I’ll be staying here in Connecticut, working full time,” says Michael.

“We always find our way back to each other,” says Anna.

“There’s an invisible string between them,” adds Anne.

“It’s hard to explain,” says Sofia.

Parents Anne and Mike will find time to travel and focus on another kind of child! “Our empty nesting puppy which seems to be more work than four newborns,” laughs Anne.

It’s time to step back, feel the pride and accomplishment.

“Definitely thank you to mom and dad, they supported us every step of the way,” says Sofia.

“Thank you for everything you instilled in us,” says Vincent.

“You never stop being a mom and a day,” says Anne. “So, you just follow them.”

And that will mean lots of trips out west. Sofia and Vincent will be in Illinois, studying veterinary medicine and business while Anna will be at the University of Michigan studying sustainability.

Good luck to the quads and all the 2021 graduates!

