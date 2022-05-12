WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “She had no issues with her hearing until she was 5 years old,” explained Natasha Dickenson, mom of Lexi.

Now at almost 7-years-old, the girl has a cochlear implant in one ear and a hearing aid in the other. The reason for the hearing loss is still unknown. Lexi and her shocked parents had to adjust to a new reality.

“You think of friends, you think of school,” her dad, Dave, said.

Then, they started to think bigger. How would Lexi hear a fire alarm?

“At night, say she had her good ear to the pillow and her right ear up, she wouldn’t hear much of anything,” explained Natasha, who turned to the Waterford Fire Department which fittingly came to the rescue.

“We did some research and found out about this product and decided we wanted to jump in and purchase this for the family,” said firefighter Ronnie Williams referring to a HomeAware system.

Williams said it’s not brand new but he didn’t know about it.

During the demonstration, the regular alarm is triggered.

“This sensor here picks up the noise of the alarm,” Natasha said, pointing to a small white unit on the wall which sets off a clock next to Lexi’s bed.



There’s a visual, white strobe light and more.

“So, you can hear the bed shaker,” explained Natasha. “If you put your hand on it, you can feel it rumbling her whole body.”

“You can put it between the box spring a top mattress,” she continued.

It’s easy to feel.

“We all sort of learned about it together,” Natasha said.

“Going forward, this is something that can go to college (with her),” Dave said. “It allows for a more independent life.”

The Dickensons are grateful to the firefighters.

“It’s just another example of why they do,” Dave said.

Williams just wants to help others with hearing loss – maybe kids or seniors – feel more secure.

“It’s a really great feeling to get a device for someone who needs it and know that they’re going to be safe,” he said. “That’s where the satisfaction comes from.”

Know someone who could use this device?

Click here for more information or contact Waterford Fire Services.