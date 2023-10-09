OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – For many kids and parents, an October trip to the Florence Griswold Museum to see the Wee Faerie Village has become a beloved, annual tradition.

“Imagine mermaids under the sea. We’ve brought fairies to underwater adventures,” says Executive Director Joshua Campbell Torrance.

You might think this outdoor exhibit is for kids.

“It’s really pretty it’s amazing. We come here every year, it’s really nice,” says sisters Hadley and Ailey Shafron of California.

And it is, but not exclusively.

“Makes me feel like I’m eight again,” says Katie Morneault who is seeing Fathom Heights during a girlfriend’s outing. “Some of us are very serious about fairies and the rest of us are serious gardeners.”

There are 23 small fairy houses scattered throughout the property.

“And they’re all different, all different with a unique twist and angle,” says Campbell Torrance.

The incredible little structures, created by New England artists, along with teachers and students, are intricate works of art.

“Every little piece is like its own cabinet of curiosity,” says Campbell Torrance.

Campbell Torrance believes the event brings visitors back to the history of this property when artists stayed at Miss Florence’s house in the early 1900s while creating art on the lawn by the beautiful Lieutenant River.

“The spirit of not only creating but coming together in community,” says Campbell Torrance.

So, no matter who you are, prepare for a delightful visit, filled with the beauty of creativity and nature.

“I love all the different themes each year,” says Hadley Shafron.

“It’s like magical, super special,” adds sister Ailey.

Wee Faerie Village presents Fathom Heights runs through October 29th at the Florence Griswold Museum.