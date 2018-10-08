West Hartford boy and his teacher collaborate to write a book about autism
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - "I am just like any kid," says Milan Bonilla-Cruz, of West Hartford, a 9-year-old boy who clearly believes in fate. "Miss Butler came to Whiting Lane. If that didn’t happen she wouldn’t have met me. If she hadn’t met me, the book would never have happened."
Miss "Allison" Butler was his para-professional in third grade. She had never worked with a child with autism before.
"Milan is just a great kid," she says, as Milan leans in for a hug. "I saw him struggling and I thought it was very important that someone needed to help him."
As she studied to get her masters degree in special education, Butler was given an assignment.
"We had too choose a topic and I chose a children’s book," she says. "I know that I can’t draw, so, who did I ask to draw my pictures?" "Me!" answers Milan, with a big smile on his face.
And draw, he did. A narwhal. A pizza. And his various emotions as he detailed tough times on the playground and in the classroom.
"It’s hard for me to tell a teacher what I need when I’m upset," he says.
But talking with Miss Butler made a difference. They discussed strategies Milan could use to calm down. After a few months, they self-published this book, "Autism & Me", and shared it with the school community.
"I think a lot of teachers saw him in a new way," says Butler. "A lot of them came-up to me and said, 'I never knew he felt like this.'"
It's an eye-opener for his typical peers, too.
After this experience, Miss Butler knows she always wants to work with kids like Milan who's now expressing himself and feeling more comfortable in class. A loving, patient teacher and a smart, talented kid make this paperback a masterpiece.
"I like having autism and i’d never change anything about myself," says Milan, as he reads from the book. "I would not be the person I am today if I didn’t have autism."
Miss Butler and Milan are working on a second book which they plan to finish before April when they'll head to an Autism Speaks conference...together.
Click here to learn more about the book.
