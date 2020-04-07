Will spring break disrupt the progress students have made with distance learning?

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — After the coronavirus crisis hit, most students had some time off to re-group and adapt to distance learning in their home.

But, now, for many districts, it’s spring break this week or next.

“I feel like we had just gotten into a groove and it’s really disruptive to have a break right now, for sure,” said Samantha Merwin, mother of 13-year-old Logan, a seventh-grader at Haddam-Killingworth Middle School who had some trouble adjusting to the new way of learning. “Especially because I work all day and can’t help him. It was a big deal to get him where he was and now we have this week set back.”

According to the Connecticut State Department of Education, “Determining how to approach April break is a local decision and we continue to defer to local superintendents’ discretion….”

“I encourage everyone – staff and families – to use the time to take good care of their mental and emotional health during this stressful time,” Tony Gasper, Superintendent of Wolcott Schools, which is on break next week, wrote in a statement to News 8. “Learning from home isn’t downtime and some relaxing downtime is needed right now.”

“I think this is a good decision for her and her school,” said Neal Perron, whose sixth-grade daughter, Sophie, attends at East Hampton Middle School.

He thinks the hard-working teachers deserve a break next week.

“They’re not missing a beat in East Hampton, and those teachers and principals need a big high five and ‘thank you’ because they’re going above and beyond.”

Merwin agreed that her district has been on-point. She will try to keep her son somewhat academically engaged during this time off.

“I’m making him read every night,” she said. “He’s reading for like an hour and that’s really important for him.”

Remember, experts say curriculum is everywhere, so with the warming weather, perhaps a hike through the woods or a bike ride by the shore can become an educational experience, even during vacation.



