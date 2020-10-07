Yoga on the Farm supports Glastonbury woman’s mission to find cure for breast cancer

SOUTH GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With flexibility and focus, a group of women is getting out, in the fresh air, doing Yoga on the Farm.

“Any opportunity to gather and be together as a community is OK with me,” says instructor Nicole Bengston, owner of Root Down Power Yoga.

But this is more than just a creative way to exercise in the pandemic. It’s honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Bengston is a survivor.

“Sandy was the first person I reached out to and she guided me through the whole process,” she says, referring to Sandy Cassanelli, a Glastonbury mom who lives with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, a terminal diagnosis.

“My children, my husband they give me strength. I know that dying isn’t an option,” she says with grace. “I’ve always been a woman of faith. My faith carries me everyday.”

Her faith, along with her passion and action. Cassanelli founded Breast Friends Fund, donating all money raised to research.

“Year to date, we’ve raised more than $535,000 with a $1,000,000 goal,” she says.

This year, she worried the pandemic would affect her effort but she soon found out, nothing would stop the community from rallying around her.

“Supporting her was just an easy thing,” says Rosy Kapur, of Liquid Nirvana, one of a dozen business owners donating portions of proceeds’ to Cassanelli’s mission. “Her positive attitude, her can-do spirit and her focus on things to help makes a huge difference.”

“Just when I want to throw in the towel due to Covid, I don’t, because I’ve got to keep going, we all need a cure,” says Cassanelli, whose positive spirit is infectious as she moves – in the fight and on the field – with bravery and strength.

“Through her I see what’s possible,” says Bengston. “With everything going on in the world right now, how can you sit still? How can you do nothing? We have to get up and do what we can do each and every day.”

Join another yoga class at Horton Farm in South Glastonbury on Saturday, October 17. All proceeds benefit Breast Friends Fund.

Click here for more information.

