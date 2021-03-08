‘You are now us’: Teen finds forever home with 60-year-old adopted parents in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “James is the most awesome person we’ve ever met, and we love him dearly,” said Theresa McSpedon, during a recent COVID-style adoption ceremony, held over ZOOM, from Florida to Connecticut.

“They’re amazing parents so making it official would just be better,” said James David Irish, leaving years of foster care behind, as Theresa McSpedon and her husband Scott become first-time parents.

“Scott, I’d like to thank you for, at 56, when I came home and said we were going to be parents, you went with it,” said Theresa during the ceremony.

It’s a love story, involving a 17-year-old and his 60-year-old mom and dad from New Milford – that’s unique and poignant.

“When I first saw him, I just instantly fell in love with him,” said Theresa. “How could you not fall in love with those gorgeous little curly locks and that face.”

They met through her father, James’ advocate, which speaks to the importance of a “kinship” relationship.

If a child can’t be placed with a blood relative, a known mentor can help.

“We are always in need of families who can open their heart and home,” said Vannessa Dorantes, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

She believes this family illustrates the need for teen adoption, a population that often gets overlooked.

“That’s what we need; we need people to recognize that older youth in care need someone to care for them and to say, ‘We can help shepherd you into adulthood.'”

“I feel loved, I feel supported, I feel cared for,” said James.

The couple is looking forward to the college search and summer boat trips with their son.

Time spent together.

“The way my friends describe pregnancy and stuff, loving children, there’s no difference,” said Theresa.

And, at the end of the adoption ceremony, she turned to James and said, “We are you and you are now us, we love you.”

If you’re interested in fostering a teen, or any child, call 1 (888) KID-HERO.