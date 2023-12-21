NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – “That keyword ‘faith’ is a very important part of our journey,” said Kei Cheung.

His son, 25-year-old Ian, just completed coursework for a degree in computer science, the result of working hard at Southern Connecticut State University.

“Yes but it was worth it,” said Ian.

“My wife and I are both very proud of him,” says Kei.

Ian was born with autism and global development delay. Doctors said he might never function independently.

“He didn’t have eye contact, he had a problem with feeding,” said Kei.

“He wasn’t able to walk very good, even at 7 years old he still used a walker,” says Candy, Ian’s mom who took him to the playground to work on strength. She traveled long distances to see speech therapists and specialists.

She and Kei knew that, with help, Ian could thrive.

“The journey is not easy but, the thing is, it pays off,” said Candy.

“Ian is extraordinary. The family is just as extraordinary,” said Professor Winnie Yu who taught Ian and his parents when they immigrated to Connecticut from China in the mid-eighties and attended SCSU.

“Aside from being very focused and committed to the work, he’s always attentive in class, very serious about his study,” said Yu about Ian who worked alongside his mom in class but did much of the school work by himself.

Candy points out the progress shown in her son’s handwriting, proof of determination and diligence.

“I think I learned a lot from him too for myself,” she said.

Faith and support. Ian’s parents hope their story inspires families uncertain about the future.

“I think that’s also the purpose of the interview – how Ian’s story can help encourage others,” said Kei. “It takes a village to do this.”

Ian plans to walk in SCSU’s commencement ceremony next May.