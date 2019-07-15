Connecticut Girl Scout Gold Award recipient visits the News 8 studio

(WTNH) — The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn. The hard work paid off for 77 girls in Connecticut who now have the badge.

On Sunday, June 2nd, Girl Scouts of Connecticut hosted its annual Gold Award Celebration at Cascades in Hamden where girls showcased their projects that earned them the high honor.

The Girl Scout Gold Award requires Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 to spend at least 80 hours researching issues, assessing community needs and resources, building a team, and making a sustainable impact in the community.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson sits down with 2019 Gold Award Girl Scout Kennedy Williams and CEO Mary Barneby. Watch the interview above.