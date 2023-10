NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week, News 8’s Woman to Woman panel discusses back-to-school stress.

It can be a stressful time for kids, but it can also be a stressful time for parents, specifically moms.

Kathryn Hauser was joined by Arleen Cohen, Shavelle Kimber and Linda Zukauskas for this weeken’s discussion. Watch the video above.