NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, News 8 continued its three-week discussion with our Woman to Woman panel about the fight against breast cancer.

For the last part of the discussion series, the group of women discussed what is being done to expand access to breast cancer screenings and what resources women who are struggling have.

One of those resources include the state’s Early Detection and Prevention program for breast and cervical cancer. The goal of this program is to help medically underserved women get better access to screenings. For more information on the program, visit the website here.

To see the full interview with Renee, Civil Arlene and Dr. Katrina MC White, watch the video above.