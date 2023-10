NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, News 8 began a three-week discussion with our Woman to Woman panel about the fight against breast cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. Overall, the average risk is about 13%.

Watch the video above to listen to part one of their discussion.

Tune in to News 8 at 4 p.m. every Wednesday for our Woman to Woman segment.