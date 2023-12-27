NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on our Woman to Woman segment, our panel discussed celebrating your wins and victories in 2023.

Our panelists shared their personal and professional accomplishments and the best ways to celebrate personal wins.

Linda Zukauskas shared her personal victories of hiking and working in television news. Shevalle Kimber shared her professional accomplishments including the release of two of her books. Arleen Cohen said her work with nonprofit organizations and being on a television segment were some of her victories of 2023.

Watch the full interview to learn more!