NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s Woman to Woman, our panel discussed how women can prioritize their health, especially during the holidays.

The holidays are typically a busy time for many women, between cooking and hosting, self-care is often a second thought.

According to inner body research, more than 90% of people gain weight over the holidays. Typically between one to 12 of the women surveyed, about 83 percent said that staying fit during this time of year was important to them, compared to 78 percent of men.

Arlene, Linda and Dr. Jennifer Farren, a psychologist at Hartford Hospital joined News 8 to discuss the baby steps women can take to prioritize their health.

To see the full interview with these women, watch the video above.