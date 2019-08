(WTNH) — If you are sending a child off to college who has diabetes, it could be difficult to manage their condition on campus.

Dr. Ania Jastreboff, a pediatric endocrinologist with Yale Medicine, tells parents and students how to plan.

Prepare before you go to school

Tell your new friends about diabetes

Use a pump or sensor to manage insulin

Take care of yourself

Be careful about drinking

Think about how to talk to your family members.

For more information about Dr. Jastreboff, click here.