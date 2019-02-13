OLD SAYBROOK (WTNH) - We are checking out Old Saybrook on Wednesday morning! Its location at the mouth of the Connecticut River made it an important center for coastal trade; that shoreline location now makes for stunning views.

Old Saybrook isn't just a destination for the views.

"It's a really nice, quiet shoreline," said Luke Maynard, owner of 30 Mile Brewing. "We have shops, restaurants, now a brewery. 30 Mile has been open for four years.

It started as a home brew project between two friends and now, it's become a local hotspot. "The name comes from my partner and I," said Maynard. "We live 15 miles apart so every time we brewed together we would travel 30 miles round trip."

"It's a great community, everyone's pretty tight knit here," added Maynard, an Old Saybrook native. "Saybrook's a great location, let's bring craft beer here."