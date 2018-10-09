Relationship expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin answers your questions on succeeding in business and life.

Aidan of Hartford: “My manager is always telling our team it is okay to fail & make a mistake -as long as we learn from them. But I’m still scared to death of failing at work because I think I’m going to get fired. Help!”

Dr. Patty Ann: “Great question Aidan & I’m glad you take pride in your work and want to do a great job. However, failure – and making mistakes is a pre-requisite for success. No one, absolutely no one, has ever achieved success without failing first. The key is to learn from your mistake (just as your manager & probably your mother told you).

3 Key Ways to Learn from your Failure/Mistake:

1. Take personal responsibility for your failure/mistake. Do NOT play the blame game; too much of that is going on in business and society today. You made a mistake, or you failed at something – the very first way to learn from it is to accept personality responsibility. Period. No Excuses.

2. Evaluate, as objectively as possible, what you might have done differently. In other words, consider where you went wrong. You might need to ask someone on your team and/or your manager – maybe you didn’t really understand the assignment -perhaps you mis-interpreted it.

3. After evaluating where you went wrong, think about HOW you would have done it differently if you had to do it over again.

If you do this, you will have learned & grown tremendously from your mistake/failure.”

Joy of Wallingford: “My husband’s snoring drives me crazy. What can I do to help? I know he has no control over this but I’m exhausted all day long because I can’t get any sleep!”

Dr. Patty Ann: “Thank you for your question Joy. I’m wondering if your husband has gained weight lately – or increased his alcohol consumption, smokes and/or is taking any sedatives – because all of these things can contribute to snoring.

A simple answer is to have your husband sleep on his back – that tends to open the airway and exercise. IF that is not the case, my simple answer is to make sure your husband gets a sleep apnea test. Many times people suffering from sleep apnea snore a lot.”

Send your questions to Dr. Patty Ann Tublin on Twitter: @drpattyann.