On-Air

Eco-friendly holiday celebrations

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 11:28 AM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 11:28 AM EST

(WTNH) - From leftover food to all that wrapping paper, it's easy for the waste to pile up during the holidays. Americans throw away 25% more trash this time of year. Environmental Expert Amy Parulis shares tips to help you cut down on that waste.

1) Use a potted tree that can be replanted

2) Recycle your tree

3) Turn off or unplug holiday lights during the day and use timers

4) Bring your own reusable shopping bags to shop

5) Give Eco-friendly gifts

6) Wrap gifts in recycled or reusable wrapping paper or bags

7) Send e-cards or used cards made from recycled materials

8) Give meaningful gifts like experiences or handmade ones

9) Use rechargeable batteries or get solar charged gifts

10) Plan your party food carefully and send people home with lefovers
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center