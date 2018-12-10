Eco-friendly holiday celebrations

(WTNH) - From leftover food to all that wrapping paper, it's easy for the waste to pile up during the holidays. Americans throw away 25% more trash this time of year. Environmental Expert Amy Parulis shares tips to help you cut down on that waste.

1) Use a potted tree that can be replanted

2) Recycle your tree

3) Turn off or unplug holiday lights during the day and use timers

4) Bring your own reusable shopping bags to shop

5) Give Eco-friendly gifts

6) Wrap gifts in recycled or reusable wrapping paper or bags

7) Send e-cards or used cards made from recycled materials

8) Give meaningful gifts like experiences or handmade ones

9) Use rechargeable batteries or get solar charged gifts

10) Plan your party food carefully and send people home with lefovers

