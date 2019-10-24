Fall financial moves

(WTNH)-- According to the Centers for Disease Control, kids ages eight to 18 spend an average of seven and a half hours in front of a screen each day for entertainment. That does not include the time they spend on a computer for school or when they are doing homework.

Screens are everywhere and it’s getting harder for parents to limit screen time for their kids. But researchers in Canada studied 4,500 children aged eight to eleven and found that kids who engage in at least one hour a day of physical activity, no more than two hours of screen time and get nine to eleven hours of sleep, were more likely to make better decisions and act less impulsively. And meeting the sleep and screen time recommendations made the most difference.