Fall financial moves

(WTNH) — Local financial professional Roger Cowen breaks down the top four money moves to consider this fall.
Max Out Your Contributions
- With time left in the year, start putting more money in your retirement accounts to reduce your taxable income and boost your savings.
- You can contribute up to $19,000 in your 401(k) if you are younger than 50 and up to $6,000 in your IRA or Roth IRA.
- Another account to consider maxing out is your health savings account or HSA.
- HSAs have a triple tax benefit: Contributions to your HSA are tax-free, the money grows tax-free and you can withdraw it tax-free if it is used to pay for eligible healthcare expenses.
Prepare for Tax Season
- No one wants to think about taxes before April, but there are a few things to keep in mind before the end of the year.
- If you found yourself owing money last April, take a closer look at how much you are withholding from your paycheck. The IRS updated its withholding tables with the new tax law. However, most people did not adjust their with-holdings.
- Start gathering all documents you might need when it comes time to file your taxes early next year. This includes any bank statements, property tax receipts and charitable donations.
Mark Your Calendar for Open Enrollment
- Enrollment in your employer’s healthcare plan begins November 1st and runs through December 15th.
- You can sign up for health insurance, make adjustments to your policy or make other changes to your benefits at this time.
- Medicare open enrollment begins October 15th and ends on December 7th.
- Any adjustments or changes to your plan go into effect January 1st, 2020.
Plan for Next Year
- Sit down with your spouse or significant other and your financial professional to review your long-term plan.
- If you’re preparing for retirement, be sure you have a Social Security strategy, a plan to pay for healthcare and a plan for how much you can withdraw and from which accounts.
- If you’re already retired, look at your expenses and how much you are withdrawing from your retirement accounts. Make sure you are on track with your spending, and be careful you aren’t withdrawing too much.
- A sound retirement plan incorporates all of these aspects and should be reviewed before the end of the year to make any necessary adjustments.
For more information, click here.