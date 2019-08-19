Fall wellness trends with Caryn Sullivan

(WTNH) — Healthy Lifestyle Expert Caryn Sullivan discusses upcoming Fall wellness trends.

● More Mushrooms – Move over cauliflower and kale, mushrooms are a super trending food now.

● More Plant-based Foods – While plant-based, vegan burgers and sausages have been around for awhile, more companies will be making faux fish from beans and other plant-based alternatives this fall and into 2020.

● DIY Health Kits – Companies are popping up creating kits that make health information more accessible. Kits include testing for vitamins, inflammation and food sensitivities so you can gather this information on your own.

● Smart Clothing – Smart watches continue to be a big cell and companies are starting to create clothing with trackers in it.