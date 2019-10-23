Family Reentry’s transitions mentoring program is celebrating 21 years

(WTNH) — The Family Reentry Transitions Mentoring Program is celebrating 21 years of changing lives for young men leaving prison and returning to society.

The Second Annual Transitions Mentoring Event is happening on Friday, October 25th at Orange Hills Country Club. The Event begins at 7:00pm.

The Transitions Mentoring Program is privately funded and always in need of donations.

Donations can be made out to: Family ReEntry with “Transitions” noted in the memo.

Mail donations to: 75 Washington Avenue Bridgeport CT 06604 Atten: Tina Banas

You can also make a credit card donation online by clicking here.