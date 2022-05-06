WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — As a part of the News 8 Education Express Tour, meteorologist Gil Simmons is visiting a local school every Friday through the end of May. On Friday, he stopped at Waterbury’s Crosby High School.

Simmons talked to CHS’s principal and assistant principal, who shared their pride in both the staff and students.

“Over the course of the year, we’ve built some real positive momentum here at the school and we’re excited to showcase some of the things going on here,” Prinicpal Michael Veronneau said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, assistant principal Sal Vollero said he believes the school is moving in a great direction and the student community has a more positive outlook.

In terms of staffing, Veronneau said that CHS is a great place to work and is “a second home to all of us,” noting that prospective teachers should “look no further.”

On Thursday, CHS celebrated College Acceptance Day, showcasing students that were accepted into 2-year or 4-year colleges, trade schools, and the military.

Francis Diaz, a senior at CHS, said that although it’s been rough due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s overall had a good experience at the school. Francis is headed to Southern Connecticut State University where she’ll be majoring in health sciences.

Valedictorian Alexus Lowe, who is also graduating in June, is heading to the University of Connecticut and majoring in English.

“This school is a really great place,” Lowe said. “The staff is always trying to help us and encouraging us to do better.”

Stay tuned this morning as Simmons meets the students of CHS!