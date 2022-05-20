NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s meteorologist Gil Simmons paid a visit to the Elm City Friday morning to highlight the best parts of James Hillhouse High School as a part of his Education Express Tour.

Interim Principal Peggy Moore explained that there are multiple activities and groups for students to get involved in at Hillhouse, including the chess club, math club, honor society, and student athletes. Even a manufacturing program is in progress.

The National Honor Society takes on school events, including Spirit Week. Friday marks Hillhouse Pride Day. Throughout the year, students organized a food drive, which one student explained had a huge turnout.

Another organization, the JROTC Drill Team, helps motivate people to be better citizens. One student said that the team helps the community through different events like the New Haven Road Race and help elementary students read.

Hillhouse’s baseball team is a tight-knit community. One player, Donte Carter, said that the team is mainly a program, not just a baseball team.

“We built a family here, a family that’s going to last forever,” Carter said.

They’re a state playoff team with hopes to advance as the season goes forward. Carter said their last home game is Friday night at West Rock Park at 4 p.m.

Tim Kane, an English teacher and drama club advisor, has a trumpet in his room all the time. He said that he plays ‘Happy Birthday’ on the instrument for students’ birthdays. Kane shared the Hillhouse Alma Matter song.

Chess Club, another popular team at the school, meets three days a week. One student said the club’s goal is “mainly to create rivalries, so when you win, it leaves you with good intentions.”

Ty Scurry, who runs Hillhouse’s drama club known the Academic Theatre Company, said the club closed their season with the musical BKLYN.

Stay tuned this morning as Simmons talks to more students and staff from Hillhouse!

The Education Express tour has visited schools in New Britain, Waterbury, and Hartford. Another edition will air next Friday, May 27.