HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As a part of the News 8 Education Express Tour, meteorologist Gil Simmons is visiting a local school every Friday through the end of May. On Friday, he stopped at Hartford’s Weaver High School.

Simmons spoke with Tiffany Webley, who was a student at Weaver High School and then became an assistant principal. She was recently appointed to the role of principal.

“It makes me feel great to share my story with [the students],” she said. “We can all do it. We all come from the same walks of life, and if I can do it, you can too.”

Webley said the school offers a lot of opportunities for students. There are cheerleaders, an insurance and finance path program, journalism and media classes, and a thriving athletic department. Even a TV studio is being constructed.

At Weaver High, there are two college to career pathways: one in insurance and finance and another in journalism and media. The school has a partnership with Hartford’s Travelers, giving opportunities to students.

Stay tuned as Simmons talks to more students and staff Friday morning, highlighting the best parts of Weaver High.