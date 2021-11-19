Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Bell City Diner in Bristol

A cold front will cross our state early this morning with rain and some wind. Clearing from west to east near the almost total lunar eclipse (97%) at 4 AM. Northern and western CT will have the best chance to see the moon with a reddish, rusty appearance as the moon moves into the Earth's shadow. Back to the jacket today with a gusty wind and a colder feel with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Dry and seasonably chilly Saturday. Milder 50s return for Sunday and Monday along with some wind & rain.

Early this morning: Rain ending from west to east and drying/clearing by daybreak. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.