Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Bell City Diner in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Gil on the Go with a Cup of Joe is heading to Bristol on Friday. He will be visiting Bell City Diner, which is famous for its milkshakes.
Here are some fun facts about Bristol:
- Bristol is home to the New England Carousel Museum.
- Bristol is also home to the American Clock and Watch Museum.
- TV Comedy Writer Mike Reiss was born in Bristol. He is best known for work on The Simpsons.
- It’s nicknamed ‘Mum City’ because Bristol was once a leader in chrysanthemum production.
- The Bristol Mum Festival is an annual attraction.
- ‘Money Magazine’ ranked Bristol as one of the ‘Best Places to Live’ in 2013.
- Bristol is home to ESPN.
- Bristol is also nicknamed the ‘Bell City’ because of a history of manufacturing spring-driven doorbells.
- Bristol is also home to Lake Compounce, which has the oldest wooden rollercoaster.