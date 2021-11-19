Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Bell City Diner in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Gil on the Go with a Cup of Joe is heading to Bristol on Friday. He will be visiting Bell City Diner, which is famous for its milkshakes.

Here are some fun facts about Bristol:

  • Bristol is home to the New England Carousel Museum.
  • Bristol is also home to the American Clock and Watch Museum.
  • TV Comedy Writer Mike Reiss was born in Bristol. He is best known for work on The Simpsons.
  • It’s nicknamed ‘Mum City’ because Bristol was once a leader in chrysanthemum production.
  • The Bristol Mum Festival is an annual attraction.
  • ‘Money Magazine’ ranked Bristol as one of the ‘Best Places to Live’ in 2013.
  • Bristol is home to ESPN.
  • Bristol is also nicknamed the ‘Bell City’ because of a history of manufacturing spring-driven doorbells.
  • Bristol is also home to Lake Compounce, which has the oldest wooden rollercoaster.

Date Location Town
10/29 Cody’s Diner New Haven
11/5 Mary’s Diner Waterbury
11/12 New Britain Diner New Britain
11/19 Bell City Diner Bristol

