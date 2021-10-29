 

Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Cody’s Diner in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gil on the Go is kicking off in New Haven!

Gil is visiting Cody’s Diner on Water Street.

Facts about New Haven:

  • New Haven was settled in 1638
  • New Haven was named after an English maritime village
  • Charles Goodyear, inventor of vulcanized rubber (Goodyear Tires), was born in New Haven
  • The 43rd President George W. Bush was born in New Haven
  • The first hamburger was made at Louis Sandwich Shot in 1895, which is now known as ‘Louis Lunch.’
  • New Haven is the 6th largest city in New England
  • The first public tree planting program in the U.S. happened in New Haven, which is why its nickname is ‘The Elm City’
  • Walter Camp, ‘The Father of American Football,’ played football at Yale

Date Location Town
10/29 Cody’s Diner New Haven
11/5 Mary’s Diner Waterbury
11/12 New Britain Diner New Britain
11/19 Bell City Diner Bristol