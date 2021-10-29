Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Cody’s Diner in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gil on the Go is kicking off in New Haven!
Gil is visiting Cody’s Diner on Water Street.
Facts about New Haven:
- New Haven was settled in 1638
- New Haven was named after an English maritime village
- Charles Goodyear, inventor of vulcanized rubber (Goodyear Tires), was born in New Haven
- The 43rd President George W. Bush was born in New Haven
- The first hamburger was made at Louis Sandwich Shot in 1895, which is now known as ‘Louis Lunch.’
- New Haven is the 6th largest city in New England
- The first public tree planting program in the U.S. happened in New Haven, which is why its nickname is ‘The Elm City’
- Walter Camp, ‘The Father of American Football,’ played football at Yale