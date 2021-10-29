Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Cody’s Diner in New Haven

Dry weather for the day today and high pressure keeps our temperatures on the chilly side with lower to middle 50s. the next unsettled systems rolls our way tonight with rain developing 9pm-1am and the wind will pick up as well. Unsettled with rain at times Saturday as this low pressure center moves through. A spotty shower midday Halloween as a weather disturbance comes through followed by quiet weather Monday.

Early this morning: Patchy clouds, calm and cold. Frosty in many places with lows mostly in the 30s.