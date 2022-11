HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gil Simmons is on the go and he’s heading to Hamden! Gil is heading to different high schools all month long as part of his homecoming tour.

On Friday, he will be heading to Hamden High School.

Hamden High School was built in 1935 and is home to the Green Dragons.

Some alumni from the school include World Champion Skier, Jen Hudak, and Oakland Raiders player Antajj Hawthorne.