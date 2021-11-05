 

Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Mary’s Diner in Waterbury

Gil on the Go

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Gil on the Go with a Cup of Joe is heading to Mary’s Diner in Waterbury on Friday. He’s even expected to have some surprise guests show up!

Facts about Waterbury:

  • Waterbury is nicknamed “The Brass City” because Waterbury was once well-known around the world for manufacturing brassware.
  • Sacred Heart was established in 1922 and was the first Catholic high school in Connecticut.
  • Father Michael McGiveny, who founded the Knights of Columbus, was born in Waterbury.
  • Holy Land was an 18-acre park that was one of Connecticut’s biggest attactions in the 60s and 70s. It represents a miniature Jerusalem and Bethlehem.
  • The Palace Theatre was once home to films and vaudeville shows.
  • Actor Dylan McDermott was born in Waterbury and went to Holy Cross High School.
  • Waterbury once had the most Catholic schools in the state, however, several of them have closed.
  • The Waterbury Clock Company produced the Mickey Mouse Watch in 1933 and saved the company from bankruptcy after selling 11,000 watches the first day!
  • Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was born in Waterbury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss