Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Mary’s Diner in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Gil on the Go with a Cup of Joe is heading to Mary’s Diner in Waterbury on Friday. He’s even expected to have some surprise guests show up!
Facts about Waterbury:
- Waterbury is nicknamed “The Brass City” because Waterbury was once well-known around the world for manufacturing brassware.
- Sacred Heart was established in 1922 and was the first Catholic high school in Connecticut.
- Father Michael McGiveny, who founded the Knights of Columbus, was born in Waterbury.
- Holy Land was an 18-acre park that was one of Connecticut’s biggest attactions in the 60s and 70s. It represents a miniature Jerusalem and Bethlehem.
- The Palace Theatre was once home to films and vaudeville shows.
- Actor Dylan McDermott was born in Waterbury and went to Holy Cross High School.
- Waterbury once had the most Catholic schools in the state, however, several of them have closed.
- The Waterbury Clock Company produced the Mickey Mouse Watch in 1933 and saved the company from bankruptcy after selling 11,000 watches the first day!
- Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was born in Waterbury.