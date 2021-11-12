Gil on the Go: Gil heads to New Britain Diner

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gil on the Go with a Cup of Joe is heading to New Britain Diner on Friday.

Facts about New Britain:

  • New Britain is nicknamed “Hard-Hittin New Britain” and “Hardware City” because it was once known as the hardware capital of the world and Stanley Black and Decker headquarters is in the city.
  • The inventor of the wire coat hanger is from New Britain.
  • The city is home to the New Britain Bees.
  • “Dribbling” in basketball was invented in 1895 at the New Britain YMCA.
  • It has the largest Polish population of any city in Connecticut.
  • It is home to Central Connecticut State University (CCSU).
  • New Britain Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1948 by CCSU faculty members.
  • Walter Camp, the “father of American football,” was born in New Britain.

