Gil on the Go: Gil heads to New Britain Diner

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gil on the Go with a Cup of Joe is heading to New Britain Diner on Friday.
Facts about New Britain:
- New Britain is nicknamed “Hard-Hittin New Britain” and “Hardware City” because it was once known as the hardware capital of the world and Stanley Black and Decker headquarters is in the city.
- The inventor of the wire coat hanger is from New Britain.
- The city is home to the New Britain Bees.
- “Dribbling” in basketball was invented in 1895 at the New Britain YMCA.
- It has the largest Polish population of any city in Connecticut.
- It is home to Central Connecticut State University (CCSU).
- New Britain Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1948 by CCSU faculty members.
- Walter Camp, the “father of American football,” was born in New Britain.