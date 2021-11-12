Gil on the Go: Gil heads to New Britain Diner

Stormy weather today as a strong front crosses the state. Gusty winds and thunderstorms midday could cause a few power outages. Leaves will clog storm drains so watch for standing water on roads!All of this will clear out 3-5 PM. Dry tonight and for much of tomorrow. A round of rain expected Saturday late afternoon and evening before clearing for Sunday with some chilly temperatures.

Early this morning: Scattered showers & turning breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.