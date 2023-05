EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam is celebrating 60 years with one of their popular shows, Gypsy!

News 8’s Gil Simmons visited the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam to learn a bit about the history and how they are celebrating 60 years. The theatre has also been awarded two special Tony awards.

The production of Gypsy opened at the opera house April 28 and runs until June 25.

