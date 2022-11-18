MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s meteorologist Gil Simmons is on the go for his Homecoming Tour, where he visits a new high school every week. On Friday, he’s visiting Manchester High School.

MHS, founded in 1893, is home to the Red Hawks. Moe Morhardt, a member of the Chicago Cubs in the 1960’s, is a MHS graduate.

Principal Katelyn Miner said the staff loves to show off the school any chance they can. As a MHS graduate herself, as well as a mom of a student at the high school, she said she “couldn’t be more proud to have these students behind me.”

“We’re a special place,” Miner said. “We want you to explore and figure out what you’re passionate about, connect with the community here, and then get ready to go make a difference.”

She said “no matter who you are or what you’re interested in, we have something for you here,” noting that they have a fencing team, cooking classes, anime club, sports, and more “fascinating” programs.

The MHS Red Hawks football team has a game Friday, which one student said is “different,” noting that although they didn’t have a “great season,” they’re facing their rivals. They’re hoping to take back a trophy for the first time in four years.

“We’ve been a very good group all around, we’ve stuck together a lot,” another student on the football team said. “We haven’t had much injuries and we’ve been a good team.”

The varsity and junior varsity cheerleading team showed off some stunts, including tumbling. The coach said the team practices every day, they perform during the games, and also competes. The MHS cheer team said they’re hyped for the game tonight and they’re going to “bring the energy.”

MHS’s basketball team’s season is approaching. One of the players said the team has been together all summer and there are a lot of younger students ready to get on the court. He said the team is a “brotherhood.”

“We had a good season last year,” the player said. “We’re only looking to get better this season, though.”

The MHS dance team performs K-Pop, hip-hop, and Latin routines. They perform at basketball games, pep rallies, the Homecoming game, and other shows.

Alongside the sports teams, dancers, and cheerleaders is the marching band. The band’s director, Marco Cancellieri, said it’s been a really successful season.

“In a way, it has been a reboot for us,” Cancellieri said. “COVID wiped out the marching band. Thanks to the efforts of middle school joining our high school this year, we were able to bring back the marching band, do some competitions, do the football games. It has been a great season.”

This year’s show theme is Pirates of the Caribbean. They performed part of their final number.

Some students are working to make a difference in the lives of their fellow students. One program, the Fighting Against Common Teen Substance Abuse (FACTS), is a part of a bigger drug prevention organization in the town. A student of the program said they’re making a difference because every day, drug addictions are increasing.

FACTS is set to conduct a vaping prevention presentation at the middle school soon.

Stay tuned this morning as Gil talks to students and staff, highlighting the programs and activities at MHS.