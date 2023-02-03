MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is celebrating 75 years this year, so in honor of that, Gil on the Go is doing a 75th Anniversary Tour to take a look at businesses around the state that are also celebrating anniversaries.

Shady Glen in Manchester is celebrating 75 years this year and Gil Simmons sat down with the owner, Billy, to talk about the restaurant’s history.

“Well, a lot of it is all family for generations,” Billy said. “I started from a dairy farm and the novelty wore off and decided to start with an ice cream parlor. The cows knew what to do and it just grew from there.”

