(WTNH) – Two Glastonbury sisters were granted the opportunity of a lifetime to fly to Hollywood and feature their jewelry line at the 2022 Oscar’s pre-party.

Christina Baribault-Ortiz and Raeann Baribault Schwartz will help 100 Oscar guests choose a bracelet with an inspiring message from their ‘Power to B collection‘ from Baribault Jewelers.

