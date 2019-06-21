Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Top Stories
Ground bison meat responsible for E. coli outbreak in 7 states, Connecticut included: CDC
Top Stories
Senators Blumenthal and Murphy help introduce Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act
Judge: Michael Cohen campaign finance probe over
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination
Brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber arrested in UK
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
Route 16 in Colchester closed after motorcycle vs. truck accident
Top Stories
Route 2 westbound in Glastonbury partially closed due to 2-car accident
Top Stories
Truck fire closes I-691 Eastbound in Meriden
Part of Interstate 91 southbound in Middletown closed due to car accident
Traffic relief coming to Route 110 in Stratford
Providence Road, Route 6 in Brooklyn closed due to motor vehicle accident
Sports
Hartford Athletic
MLB
NHL
NBA
NFL
Top Stories
The Latest: ‘Stunt double’ fills in for Clemson quarterback
Top Stories
Ewan posts first Tour stage win, Alaphilippe keeps yellow
Top Stories
The Latest: Alabama finds silver lining in title game loss
Rahm hopes Irish connection propels him to 1st major title
Martial penalty completes Man United’s 4-0 win over Leeds
McIlroy knows this is not just another British Open
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
Living Well
Mommy Mondays
Cruisin’ Connecticut
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Best Trivia Ever partners with New England Brewing Company for a trivia fundraising event called “Give”
Top Stories
Middlesex Hospital proudly earned its fifth consecutive nursing Magnet® designation
Top Stories
Author Emily Liebert shares her new novel ‘Pretty Revenge’
OMV/Munson’s Chocolates: Trends in snacks, summer parties and edible souvenirs
Today’s Dish: Anniversary of man on the moon
Today’s Dish: Amazon Prime Day is here!
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
News 8 School Visits
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
Deceased body found in Naugatuck River
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
Southington fire crews battle structure fire on Clark Street
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
4
of
/
4
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon
Good Morning CT at Nine
Water safety & children
Protecting your digital assets
8 Minute Meals: seared pork chops with cherry thyme sauce
Psychologist and author explains the psychology of top talent
Pastry chef Jillian Simms makes a summer blueberry cake
More Good Morning CT at Nine Headlines
Connecticut Girl Scout Gold Award recipient visits the News 8 studio
Hot car hazards
8 Minute Meals: veggie burgers with a kick
United Soccer League visits News 8 to talk about Hartford Athletic’s first game at Dillon Stadium
8 Minute Meals: Tequila & lime roasted chicken
4th Annual Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven
Connecticut to celebrate 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Club Corvette’s 27th Annual Corvette Show
Hartford Athletic to play Dillon Stadium for the first time
8 Minute Meals: mussels in white wine butter sauce
CT Style
Best Trivia Ever partners with New England Brewing Company for a trivia fundraising event called “Give”
Middlesex Hospital proudly earned its fifth consecutive nursing Magnet® designation
Author Emily Liebert shares her new novel ‘Pretty Revenge’
OMV/Munson’s Chocolates: Trends in snacks, summer parties and edible souvenirs
Today’s Dish: Anniversary of man on the moon
More CT Style Headlines
Stretch Your Dollar
Stretch Your Dollar: How to report hidden fees
Stretch Your Dollar: Is canceling your credit card bad for your credit score?
Stretch Your Dollar: Tips and tricks for Prime Day shoppers
Stretch Your Dollar: Summer movie deals for kids
Stretch Your Dollar: Robots taking jobs
More Stretch Your Dollar Headlines
8 Things To Do
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Hartford Fireworks, Shakespeare Festival & Corvette Show
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Brass City Jazz Fest, Fireworks & Crypt Tours
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Fireworks, Barrett-Jackson Car Auction & A Bronx Tale
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Dave Matthews concert, the Bubble Run & Food Trucks on the Farm
More 8 Things To Do Headlines
Connecticut Families
Connecticut Families: Professionals organize warehouse of donations for families transitioning from homelessness
Connecticut Families Extra: Dangerous lead exposure at home
Little Rockers: Kids learn music skills while having fun in Wallingford
Connecticut Families Extra: Are old school print books better than e-books?
Connecticut Families: Free football camp continues legacy of beloved coach Jordan Sebastian
More Connecticut Families Headlines
Nyberg
Nyberg: the Bridgeport Portrait Project
Nyberg: George Corsillo, Graphic Designer
Nyberg: Nicole Zuraitis, Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, composer
Nyberg: Animal cancer foundation
Nyberg: Rachel Shaps, singer, songwriter from Westport
More Nyberg Headlines
Capitol Report
Capitol Report ‘After Hours’: Paul Bass from the New Haven Independent
Capitol Report: Lamont’s hobbies and a shout out to Father Chris
Capitol Report: Staff Shake Ups at the State Capitol
Capitol Report: ‘Special Session’ on tolls looking even more uncertain
Capitol Report: Changes may be coming to New Haven, like it or not
More Capitol Report Headlines
Don't Miss
News 8 is celebrating summertime in CT: show us your photos
4th of July 2019 Fireworks Schedule
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign against distracted driving
Connecticut Senator Blumenthal Calls on Directv and At&T U-Verse to Accept Nexstar’s Extension Offer to Immediately Restore Carriage of Network and Local Community Programming
More Don't Miss