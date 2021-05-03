10th annual Carry the Load for Memorial May awareness

What started as a one-day memorial march in Dallas 10 years ago, today has grown to a 32-day Memorial May awareness campaign.

A 15,500-mile national relay and rallies in more than 70 cities in all 50 states, all to honor the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Carry The Load Co-Founder, President and CEO Stephen Holley explains on how you can get involved. Holley has five years of service as a SEAL officer at SEAL Team 5 and has completed four deployments to Iraq and Southeast Asia.

Mark Elliott, Retired U.S. Army Colonel and Global Head of Military and Veterans Affairs at JPMorgan Chase has been a part of the campaign for seven years. JPMorgan Chase is the lead sponsor of the Carry The Load Memorial May Campaign.

Elliott oversees veteran-focused efforts in employment, entrepreneurship, education and workforce development, and community engagement.

He served in the Army for nearly three decades, including two deployments to Iraq. Most recently Mark was Director of the Army’s Land Warfare Network at the Pentagon. Mark has been with JPMorgan Chase since 2015.