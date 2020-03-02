Live Now
Gov. Lamont, state health officials welcome U.S. Surgeon General to state lab for Coronavirus update

 

11th annual Dancing Under the Stars event is happening March 13th

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — The 11th annual Dancing Under The Stars event to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut is happening Friday, March 13th.

The dazzling dancing competition will get underway at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven on March 13th. The event goes from 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta will be a judge, while Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is the Master of Ceremonies.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities is a nonprofit organization with the mission to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. 

