(WTNH) – A celebration of Jewish life on the shoreline, the 16th annual Shoreline Jewish Festival will be back on the Guilford Green on Sunday, August 14!

Featuring an abundance of Jewish music, traditional and Israeli fair food, Jewish crafts and vendors, and more, the festivities are guaranteed to have you appreciating Jewish culture. Plus, admission is free!

Rabbi Yossi Yaffe, director of Chabad of the Shoreline and festival coordinator, and his wife Rochel Baila Yaffe, who helps coordinate the festival, join News 8 to discuss the upcoming event.

To find more information online, visit www.shorelinejewishfestival.com or go to their Facebook page.

Watch the video above for the full interview.