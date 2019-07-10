18th Annual Night Out for Camp Rising Sun

(WTHN) — Thanks to Camp Rising Sun, children with cancer in Connecticut have a place to feel safe, have fun, and build friendships.

The 18th Annual Nigh Out to benefit the camp is happening on Wednesday, July 17th at the Owenego Inn and Beach Club in Branford. It will feature live music, dinner, a silent auction and raffle.

The event begins at 6pm and wraps up at 10pm.

The proceeds will help Camp Rising Sun, which provides a free, week-long summer camp experience that helps children diagnosed with cancer meet other kids, build self-esteem, and allows them to participate in summer activities.

For tickets and more information. click here.