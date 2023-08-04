HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Authentic Caribbean cuisine, cool island beverages, and island rhythms will be available at the 18th annual Taste of the Caribbean and Jerk Festival.

The festival is set to take place on Aug. 5 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford.

Sukeeta and Abraham Baharally, owners and operators of Rolling Roti, joined News 8 to showcase some food eventgoers can expect this weekend.

The pair whipped-up different types of curry.

Find tickets to this year’s Taste of the Caribbean and Jerk Festival here.